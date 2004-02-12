Isn't it making an editorial comment to say a state is "banning gay marriage?" After all, gay marriage does not exist, so how can it be banned?

It's it more appropriate to say a state is "affirming the definition of marriage," which is more accurate?

[UPDATE]: Having composed this, I then heard Rush Limbaugh make a good point: Why should the people who want to keep the status quo have to pass a constitutional amendment to perserve the status quo. Why shouldn't those who want to adopt gay marriage have to change the constitution??

Rush didn't answer this, but I will. The reason is because they know it wouldn't pass, so they'll instead force it on us through the courts.