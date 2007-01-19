The wife of America's First Black PresidentTM, more out of concern for her own political ambitions than preserving her husband's legacy as First Black PresidentTM, has apparently set out to smear the man who could potentially be the first real black President. As you have probably all heard by now, Barack Hussein Obama is potentially a sleeper cell of one.

An investigation of Mr. Obama by political opponents within the Democratic Party has discovered that Mr. Obama was raised as a Muslim by his stepfather in Indonesia. Sources close to the background check, which has not yet been released, said Mr. Obama, 45, spent at least four years in a so-called Madrassa, or Muslim seminary, in Indonesia. "He was a Muslim, but he concealed it," the source said. "His opponents within the Democrats hope this will become a major issue in the campaign."

First, I wonder if Mr. Obama is a fan of 24. Second, I am forced to wonder if this is going to be an orchestrated campaign the American public will be subjected to for the next two years. The Politics of Personal Destruction, so often railed against by the Clintons, yet executed flawlessly by them through their minion like the rabid chihuahua, is in full form here. Here's what I predict will happen, and I'm stealing a friend's theory on this that I think is wholly accurate. Black leaders and preachers throughout the United States will begin rallying their congregations against Obama in favor of Hillary Clinton. Obama may be black, but he's the wrong kind of black for them1. They will point out that Obama's name rhymes with Osama, that his middle name is Hussein, and that he is a closet muslim masquerading as a Bill Moyers wanna be in a United Church of Christ church. Not since Michael Steele had oreos thrown at him will black leaders so vehemently denounce a black man running for office. In the process, they will preserve the legacy of America's First Black PresidentTM, gain the gratitude of Hillary Clinton, and help John Edwards win the Democratic nomination as the smearing and mudslinging between Hillary and Barack drives Democratic voters into the open arms of the Breck girl (see Dean v. Gephardt in Iowa). And then in the general election, Democrats everywhere will attack the evil Republicans for daring to call one of their own a closet muslim and pointing out that his middle name was Hussein and that his last name rhymes with Osama. The media will carry the meme forward and wikipedia will soon thereafter reflect that it was Republicans, not Hillary Clinton, who so savagely attacked Senator Obama.