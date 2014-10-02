“If you like your Ebola free United States, you can keep your Ebola free United States” could be another Barack Obama promise. Just another in the long time of promises with, as Jim Geraghty of National Review has noted, comes with an expiration date. This one set on September 20, 2014, when the Ebola patient arrived in Dallas carrying the disease.

Since then, the Obama administration has been asked about stopping flights into West African countries where Ebola is a problem. Their position is to keep the flights going. But don’t worry. We are taking people’s temperature before they board the flights.

Compare this to the Obama administration banning flights to Israel back in July. It turned out to be a political stunt quickly cancelled after Senator Ted Cruz threatened to block State Department appointments unless questions were answered. The administration claimed that rockets fired by Hamas put flights in jeopardy despite none of the rockets coming close to the airport.

Now, however, we have a person in the United States who flew back from Africa with Ebola. The White House neither wants to stop flights to Africa nor does it want to more closely monitor people coming into the United States from Africa via other countries.

At least this administration is consistent. It will let every one and every thing, including pestilence, cross our border. I bet, if we are patient, the administration will even place Ebola with a nice family somewhere in Middle America and given it government benefits.

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