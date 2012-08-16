Look at the first bullet point here. He claims Paul Ryan wants to ban common forms of birth control.

That is a lie.

It is also a lie to claim that Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan want to “drag us back to the 1950s.” Does the President really believe that crap?

Apparently so. It’s on his website. And yes, if you are going to make crap up about Paul Ryan and make hyperbolic claims that Paul Ryan wants to drag us back to the 1950s, I do get to call you a liar even if you are the President of the United States.

By the way, this “back to the 1950s” crap is the rhetoric they were using against Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. It’s about as unoriginal is Barack Obama’s recycled Jimmy Carter economy.