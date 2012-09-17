Barack Obama Leading From Behind On China
The United States is filing a trade complaint against China. This comes as the President heads to the swing state of Ohio. Naturally he says it is not politically. But really? Mitt Romney has been pounding on the China issue for weeks. He’s made ...
The United States is filing a trade complaint against China. This comes as the President heads to the swing state of Ohio. Naturally he says it is not politically. But really? Mitt Romney has been pounding on the China issue for weeks. He’s made being tough with China a central part of his campaign. In fact, before the news came out today, Mitt Romney’s campaign | Read More »