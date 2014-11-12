Barack Obama’s team put this on his twitter account:

This is huge: The United States and China have just agreed on an ambitious new joint plan to cut carbon pollution. http://t.co/Ntu6NFpSFY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2014

That is not true.

There was a joint agreement for both sides to do something. It was only to cut American carbon pollution. China is making no agreement to cut its carbon pollution. In fact, China is only agreeing that its carbon pollution may peak at 2030, which media outlets were reporting in 2012. China is just serving as a useful party to make it look like Barack Obama is capable of joint foreign agreements. They’re being the beard to Obama’s unilateral policy.

If this is what the President considers a “joint plant” when we are doing all the work, we now have a better understanding of just why he has failed in foreign policy for six years.

Also, the politics of this are just excellent. Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-LA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mary Landrieu

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard2% still has a runoff in a state that has an economy based in part on fossil fuels.

Well done, Barry.

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