On MSNBC earlier, Bill Burton, Barack Obama's spin master said

I mean on saturday night when the negotiators were all getting together, [McCain] wasn't making phone calls and doing the work. He was actually out at one of the finest restaurants in Washington, D.C., on a double date with his wife. I think Joe Lieberman was there with their wives. I understand they had a great meal. It was a great restaurant. What we need to do is put the rubber to the road here. Get on the phone, get the leaders together, and get the votes that we need. And when his campaign said they brought the House Republicans to the table and had gotten the votes, they actually didn't. Two-thirds of House Republicans voted against this today. That's not the sort of leadership we need. We need somebody in the White House right now who can actually bring the people together to get things done.

Got that? McCain and his wife were out to eat Saturday night with Joe Lieberman and his wife, instead of making sure the GOP had enough votes to pass the bailout plan. Got it?

Good.

What was Obama doing?

He was at a political rally then off, in his own words, to worry about his dry cleaning.

“It’s just trickling down a little bit here. That’s O.K. I’m going to have to get my dry cleaning going too.”

Maybe had Obama been more engaged, the 95 Democrats in the House who voted against the plan would have passed it.

How is it McCain's fault? Seriously . . . Obama was staying in a luxury hotel, campaigning, and getting his dry cleaning done instead of working to get the Democrat votes necessary to pass the plan.

95 Democrats voted against Barack Obama's position and it is John McCain's fault?

I guess that is heavy starch we can believe in.