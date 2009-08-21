For 42 years, the God and Country Rally in Idaho has started its rally with a military fly over.

The God and Country Rally is a non-denominational rally that supports American soldiers.

For 42 years the Pentagon has carried out the military fly over.

Not any more.

In Barack Obama's America, the military is no longer allowed to do such things if the group requesting the fly over is Christian oriented.

That's not an exaggeration.

Let's roll the tape: