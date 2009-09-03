Above is a paiting found at the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. You can see a larger, but fuzzier, version here.

This painting appears in this video interview of Barack Obama's Green Jobs Czar, Van Jones. Mr. Jones, an unrepentant rioter, race baiter, and professional victim monger, started the Ella Baker Center.

The painting shows a Jimmy Carter looking white man on the left pointing a gun into the back of the head of what appears to be a Hispanic woman. On the right is an Orin Hatch looking white man holding a piece of paper that says "War on Youth" as he handcuffs a young black male. In the middle are young minority youths just trying to have a good time if only the evil white men would let them.

Van Jones, by virtue of being the green jobs czar, needs no Congressional approval â€” approval he would not get based on his record as a die hard communist and self-described revolutionary under Marxist influence.

To put Van Jones in greater perspective, consider just these two points:

He believes that "white polluters" steered poison into black neighborhoods.

He also, this year, attended a forum to promote Barack Obama's agenda and, when asked how Republicans were able to block Obama's agenda, repeatedly called them a--holes. He then said people around Barack Obama would need to get "uppity" to deal with the Republicans.

Barack Obama started his political career in the living room of the cop killing terrorist Bill Ayers. It has been clear ever since that he was a radical. Now he is importing the same wholesale into the White House. He is doing it by creating "Special Advisors" or "Czars" who get your tax dollars to oversee powerful policy making decisions without ever getting vetted by Congress.

It is also most likely no coincidence that one of the first people to shed light on Van Jones was Glenn Beck and it is now Van Jones's own organization, Color of Change, that is leading the boycott of Glenn Beck.