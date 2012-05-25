Barack Obamaâ€™s Very Bad Week & #BrettKimberlin
We’re going to get into Barack Obama’s spending habits, very bad week, and a whole lot more today. Yes, I’ll even get into Brett Kimberlin. You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. Consider th...
We’re going to get into Barack Obama’s spending habits, very bad week, and a whole lot more today. Yes, I’ll even get into Brett Kimberlin.
You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK.
Consider this an open thread.