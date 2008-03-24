CBS News is running a hit job on Hillary Clinton this morning that tells us more about Barack Obama than it does Hillary Clinton. The article is an opinion piece by Barbara Ehrenreich, which you can find here. Maybe it is because the Nation is such a far left rag that Ms. Ehrenreich does not even realize she is attacking mainstream America, but we should note that Ms. Ehrenreich is, in fact, attacking very mainstream America in an attempt to take out Hillary and build up Obama.

Her attack is that, while Barack Obama won't throw Jeremiah Wright under the bus to join Obama's grandmother, Hillary Clinton has her own preacher problems. Hillary is **gasp** involved in the National Prayer Breakfast and the Senate Weekly Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill. That does not sound like a big deal, and it is not, except those who see the words "prayer" and "Bible" together and instantly are reminded of the day Michael, Gabriel, and Jesus got together and threw Lucifer out of heaven -- almost as bad a day for the Left as the day Reagan got elected.

Ehrenreich's work reads like the mind of a mentally unstable lefty at war in her head with America -- the crypto-Christofascist nation where closet Hebrews and Jesus Freaks get together to plot world domination, all, of course, live on C-SPAN [Ed. -- she leave out the "live on C-SPAN" bit, I guess to make it sound even more sinister]. We average Joe's, however, don't understand the secret freemason hand signals and code words to really know what is going on.

Unfortunately for Ehrenreich, the question anyone should have after reading the lunatic raving that passes for legitimate commentary in America's leading communist rag is not the one Ehrenreich wants us to have. Rather, it is why, if Hillary Clinton can participate in such a mainstream gathering of bi-partisan, non-political prayer and meditation complete with the occasional speech from Bono on world hunger relief [Ed. -- seriously], why does Barack Obama shun the group?

The National Prayer Breakfast and the weekly Senate Prayer Breakfast, mischaracterized by Ehrenreich as a "Bible Study", all of which are put on by something called the "Fellowship," which Ehrenreich decides to call the "Family," because it sounds much more conspiratorial.

The Family's most visible activity is its blandly innocuous National Prayer Breakfast, held every February in Washington. But almost all its real work goes on behind the scenes - knitting together international networks of right-wing leaders, most of them ostensibly Christian. In the 1940s, The Family reached out to former and not-so-former Nazis, and its fascination with that exemplary leader, Adolf Hitler, has continued, along with ties to a whole bestiary of murderous thugs.

And wouldn't you know it,

At the heart of The Family's American branch is a collection of powerful right-wing politicos, who include, or have included, Sam Brownback, Ed Meese, John Ashcroft, James Inhofe and Rick Santorum. They get to use The Family's spacious estate on the Potomac, The Cedars, which is maintained by young men in Family group homes and where meals are served by The Family's young women's group. And, at The Family's frequent prayer gatherings, they get powerful jolts of spiritual refreshment [Ed. -- no Red Bull there, just the Holy Spirit apparently], tailored to the already powerful.

Clinton fell in with The Family in 1993, when she joined a Bible study group composed of wives of conservative leaders like Jack Kemp and James Baker. When she ascended to the Senate, she was promoted to â€¦ the Family's "most elite cell," the weekly Senate Prayer Breakfast [Ed. -- by "promoted to," Ms. Ehrenreich means "chose to attend" as any member of Congress, regardless of which House they are in, can attend whenever they want without invitation], which included, until his downfall, Virginia's notoriously racist Senator George Allen.This Senate Prayer Breakfast cabal of crypto-Christofascists also includes North Carolina's most notoriously effeminate man-girl, Senator John Edwards (a former co-chair of the breakfast), Joe Lieberman [Ed. -- Joooooooooooooooooooooossss!!!!!], Mark Pryor, Ken Salazar, Bill Nelson, and Daniel Akaka. Also notable would be Tom Coburn, the arch-Christofascist who Barack Obama considers a Senate friend.

What should be more troubling to Americans is not that Hillary Clinton is the member of a very bi-partisan group toeing the line of mainstream faith in American politics, but that Barack Obama, we can presume from Ms. Ehrenreich's column, does not participate there, but will participate in a church that believes the white men created AIDS to kill black men.