This is really a good read. An amazing game and an outcome not too many expected.

Both the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team and the Warroad High School boys' team said their unusual match Wednesday night was about honor.The boys said they wanted to rise to the honor of facing some of the world's best women players and doing them justice.The women said they wanted to honor the town and the people who have done perhaps more for hockey than any town in the United States.Many thought the older, more experienced women who beat Team Canada last weekend in a warmup to the 2006 Winter Olympics would win against the high schoolers. Especially after coaches agreed to a no-checking rule.But the young Warroad Warriors lived up to the town's long history of hockey honor, winning 2-1 by beating the women at their own game of finesse and speed.