The American Spectator looks at two films on the same subject.

While Morgan Spurlock, the man behind the brand new documentary Super Size Me, ordered Big Macs with a super-sized Coke and a side of large fries, Soso Whaley, filmmaker and adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, was ordering Chicken Caesar Salads with a side of common sense.

Spurlock and Whaley embarked on similar documentary projects. Both vowed to eat only at McDonald's for three meals a day for 30 days. Now the results are in: Spurlock, who went on his McDonald's diet last year, wound up 25 pounds heavier, depressed, and blotchy-faced, with high-cholesterol, memories of vomiting profusely, chest pains, a libido that sags like hours-old fries, and a liver that doctors said resembled pÃ¢tÃ©. Whaley, who completed her 30 day McDonald's diet last Friday, lost ten pounds, dropped her cholesterol from 237 to 197, and claims she feels great.