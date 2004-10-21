Hat tip to Mark A. Kilmer for pointing me to this article about Kerry's hunting expedition in Ohio. Among the many events surrounding the hunt was a press conference held by Bush supporters, including the Democratic mayor of nearby Youngstown, Ohio. This is rather humorous:

Those at the press conference questioned whether Kerry knows much about hunting. When asked by The Vindicator if they saw mistakes made by Kerry during a trap shooting event last month in Portage County, those at the press conference pointed to three errors.

They said Kerry pointed his loaded shotgun in the direction of a person nearby, an act forbidden among hunters, and he didn't wear safety glasses or ear plugs, items standard when trap shooting. "You can't fool a sportsman," [Bush supporter and former Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Wildlife officer Mike] Budzik said. Heh.