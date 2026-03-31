Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
4h

I often wondered why the Lord cursed the fig tree. Never considered that it presented itself as fruitful but bore no fruit. What a timely message for believers and what a great time to examine our lives. Thanks, again.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
5h

Thank you. I surely do struggle with this, but I’ll keep on trying. I want to be what God wants me to be. Thanks be to God.

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