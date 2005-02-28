Landrieu is a target.

Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., doesn't face re-election for another 44 months, but already Republicans are hoping to turn her opposition to some of President Bush's judicial nominees into a potent campaign issue.

Republicans believe that with judicial nominees they've hit on the perfect political issue for Landrieu and other incumbent Democrats from conservative states. Even if Democrats succeed in maintaining their resistance to some of Bush's more contentious judicial choices, Republicans believe the issue of "Democratic obstructionism" can be a winner with voters. Landrieu was beat up pretty hard in 2002 during her re-election bid. She made many promises along the way to make herself seem less liberal. But, once re-elected she went back on all the promises and angered a lot of people who were conned into supporting her.

It's time for Landrieu to go.