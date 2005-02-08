Continuing on today's theme, over at RedState I'm beating up on more of Specter's nonsense. You can read it here and here is a taste:

In one op-ed, Specter has signaled that he will ally himself with a true Bush Hater to defeat the President's budget. The budget, which provides increased social spending, doesn't provide increased spending at the rate Specter and Harkin want. For that, the President should be angry he wasted time helping Arlen Specter and the President gets what he deserves.

Oh, and I have a pretty pull quote up for the piece too.