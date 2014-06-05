Beer!
If you’re in the Atlanta area, come to my birthday bash. I’m having a birthday party at Monday Night Brewing in Atlanta on June 12th. I’ll be broadcasting live from the brewery, sampling the beers, and going on a tour of the brewery. If you guys are
If you’re in the Atlanta area, come to my birthday bash. I’m having a birthday party at Monday Night Brewing in Atlanta on June 12th. I’ll be broadcasting live from the brewery, sampling the beers, and going on a tour of the brewery.
If you guys are in the Atlanta area, register now and come on by.