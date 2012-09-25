Before the Rooster Crows
Here is the most profound insight of the week I can give you â€” in American politics, if a Republican candidate loses, the media blames it on the candidate being too conservative. If a Republican candidate wins, the media credits the candidate drift
Here is the most profound insight of the week I can give you â€” in American politics, if a Republican candidate loses, the media blames it on the candidate being too conservative. If a Republican candidate wins, the media credits the candidate drifting toward the center. The only sure fire loser in American politics is the conservative movement, which is remarkable given the amazing success | Read More »