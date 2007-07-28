Behold the Freemarket
It's power to adapt to opportunities always amazes me. We must be vigilant to avoid Chinese food product lest we die.
Earlier this year, Swiss ingredient maker DSM Nutritional Products launched a â€œpremiumâ€ Vitamin C. The marketing gambit: It comes from tidy Scotland instead of sprawling China, which provides 80% of the world's supply. But it was a tough sell. â€œWe were struggling to get the price we thought was justified by the quality,â€ says communications chief Alex Filz.
No more. Not after contaminated products from China ended up on supermarket shelves. Suddenly, â€œNot Made in Chinaâ€ has become a major selling point. DSM's Quali-C brand is flying out of its Scottish factory at more than double the price for bulk Vitamin C. â€œIt's a tremendous business opportunity for us,â€ says Filz (see BusinessWeek.com, 7/13/07, â€œChina: Due for a Reality Check?â€).
Something tells me the Chicoms won't be too concerned with American deaths from Chinese food products till it affects their bottom line.