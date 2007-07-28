It's power to adapt to opportunities always amazes me. We must be vigilant to avoid Chinese food product lest we die.

Earlier this year, Swiss ingredient maker DSM Nutritional Products launched a â€œpremiumâ€ Vitamin C. The marketing gambit: It comes from tidy Scotland instead of sprawling China, which provides 80% of the world's supply. But it was a tough sell. â€œWe were struggling to get the price we thought was justified by the quality,â€ says communications chief Alex Filz.

No more. Not after contaminated products from China ended up on supermarket shelves. Suddenly, â€œNot Made in Chinaâ€ has become a major selling point. DSM's Quali-C brand is flying out of its Scottish factory at more than double the price for bulk Vitamin C. â€œIt's a tremendous business opportunity for us,â€ says Filz (see BusinessWeek.com, 7/13/07, â€œChina: Due for a Reality Check?â€).