That's what I'll call him if he starts excommunicating Kennedys.

On a serious note, I am at a profound loss of explanation as to why I am so moved with emotion over the election of the Pope. I'm not Catholic. Heck, I'm Prebyterian. But, I was deeply excited by the prospect of Ratzinger being elected Pope and look what happened.

What I think it is, is the same reason I wanted Bush to win re-election so badly: It sends a message to lefties that their "progressive" movement is not all that they think it is. Ratzinger's election signals that the Catholic Church, unlike the Episopalians, the Lutherans, the PCUSA, the United Church of Christ, etc. will keep faithful to the idea that we change for God, God does not change for us.

It is not so much that Ratzinger is an "ultraconservative." It is that he is faithful to the Word of God.