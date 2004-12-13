In a bid to get Andrew Sullivan's panties in a wad, yet again, our friend John Derbyshire has the best quote of the day.

There has also been a drop-off in what I suppose is called "orientational diversity" â€” due, I think, to the fact that homosexuals are now free to talk about their homosexuality, as a result of which they speak of little else, to the deep uninterest of the rest of us. Perhaps the closet really is a creative place.

The Derbster also has a great test to determine if you or someone you know is an intellectual.

There are several people I know and like who I feel fairly sure are intellectuals, but who, if fleeing in great haste from a burning house that contained (a) a human infant of no discernible cognitive gifts, and (b) Alexander Pope's annotated copy of Boileau's L'art poÃ©tique, would save the child.

Derb, most of the Upper East Side would pick "B".