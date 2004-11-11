Thomas Crown just might need permanent personal protection after writing this.

Yasser "Push Them Into the Sea" Arafat, an Egyptian engineer who rode varying waves of Arab Nationalism, Islamist terror, and the latter-day development of Palestinian national identity to absurd heights of international acclaim, including numerous visits to the Clinton White House, finally went to Hell Thursday, forty-odd years too late.

Read the whole thing. A fatwa should be coming out at any time.