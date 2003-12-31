I'm not into lists. Everyone else does them. But, I do have to place at the forefront of attention, my pick for best of all things this year. Yeah, I know, it's the ultimate category. So, it should go to something like my new iPod (Time's best invention) or wolrd peace.

But, no. Best of Everything this year should go to the one person who has made us all laugh, even in moment of war and tragedy. You know who I'm talking about. His name is Mohammed Saeed al-Sahaf a/k/a the Iraqi Minister of (Mis)Information.

"In an age of spin, al-Sahaf offers feeling and authenticity. His message is consistent -- unshakeable, in fact, no matter the evidence -- but he commands daily attention by his on-the-spot, invective-rich variations on the theme. His lunatic counterfactual art is more appealing than the banal awfulness of the Reliable Sources. He is a Method actor in a production that will close in a couple of days. He stands superior to truth."

-- Jean-Pierre McGarrigle Who could forget these timeless classics:

"My feelings - as usual - we will slaughter them all"

"Our initial assessment is that they will all die"

"We are not afraid of the Americans. Allah has condemned them. They are stupid. They are stupid" (dramatic pause) "and they are condemned."

"The Americans, they always depend on a method what I call ... stupid, silly. All I ask is check yourself. Do not in fact repeat their lies."

"I can say, and I am responsible for what I am saying, that they have started to commit suicide under the walls of Baghdad. We will encourage them to commit more suicides quickly." Yes, MSS - Winner in the Best of Everything Category.