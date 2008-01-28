As the Clintons and their supporters continue their destruction of the Democratic Party, we see the latest salvo fired from the thighs of ugly nags.

From the nether regions that see no men, New York's National Association of Gals is out bashing Teddy Kennedy for endorsing Barack Obama instead of Hillary Clinton.

Why?

Because Hillary is a woman and she therefore deserves the endorsement. Check out the letter:

Women have just experienced the ultimate betrayal. Senator Kennedyâ€™s endorsement of Hillary Clintonâ€™s opponent in the Democratic presidential primary campaign has really hit women hard. Women have forgiven Kennedy, stuck up for him, stood by him, hushed the fact that he was late in his support of Title IX, the ERA, the Family Leave and Medical Act to name a few. Women have buried their anger that his support for the compromises in No Child Left Behind and the Medicare bogus drug benefit brought us the passage of these flawed bills. We have thanked him for his ardent support of many civil rights bills, BUT women are always waiting in the wings.

Did his endorsement smack some witch up? Did it leave a black eye? Seriously?

Good grief this is overwrought.

And also, does Caroline Kennedy have to turn in her va-jay-jay because she endorsed Obama? Clearly, she too betrayed women and can no longer be considered one.

Maybe if Janet Reno will endorse Hillary, that will negate this one man's physical battery against womankind.