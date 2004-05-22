I am working with a number of candidates and this morning I went to a breakfast with the Bibb County Republican Party where one of my candidates spoke, as well as Dylan Glenn and Herman Cain. I support both of them.

The interesting thing that, I think, is overlooked is how many black people are running in Georgia as Republicans. There is Herman Cain, who has a good shot. Dylan Glenn who has a good shot. And then there is Robert Tauton who is running as a Republican for a state house seat unopposed.

Good for them.