Bibi vs. Obama
In Florida, a new ad is playing highlighting just how badly President Obama has bungled things with Israel and with Iran. The ad uses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s words and makes for a pretty sharp message. The same group doing tha...
In Florida, a new ad is playing highlighting just how badly President Obama has bungled things with Israel and with Iran. The ad uses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s words and makes for a pretty sharp message. The same group doing that ad, Secure America Now, has up another ad also playing in Florida. It highlights U.S. Government funding of the Muslim Brotherhood. Want to | Read More »