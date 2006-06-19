Reaching its logical ends, we could take this to that end.

The divine Trinity â€” "Father, Son and Holy Spirit" â€” could also be known as "Mother, Child and Womb" or "Rock, Redeemer, Friend" at some Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) services under an action Monday by the church's national assembly.

It is a wonder that the "progressive" churches are dwindling. Abandoning first principles in an age when church leaders and others are willing to accept "if it feels good, do it" relativism does not hep attract the lost desiring to be found.