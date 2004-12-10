When I first started blogging, I was inspired to write a diatribe about Bill Moyers entitled "Bill Moyers Hates You." He had written a letter to the editor in Time magazine wherein he criticized as selfish those Americans who thought their taxes were too high. Without the government taking our tax money and redistributing it Americans would never give to charities, Moyers seemed to argue.

Now Moyers, liberal newscaster for Blue America, without any irony in his voice, says

"I'm going out telling the story that I think is the biggest story of our time: how the right-wing media has become a partisan propaganda arm of the Republican National Committee," says Moyers. "We have an ideological press that's interested in the election of Republicans, and a mainstream press that's interested in the bottom line. Therefore, we don't have a vigilant, independent press whose interest is the American people."

At least he is retiring. There is an overriding arrogance in any man who calls himself a preacher in order to gain respectability in advocating causes in which one would think none of credibility with that title would actually believe. (See also Barry Lynn) Moyers for years has used his ordination as a way to beat up on Christians. He has used his media bully pulpit as an alleged unbiased member of the MSM to beat up on conservatives. Both a charlatan as a journalist and a preacher, Moyers has spent his time in broadcast journalism worshipping at the alter of the sixties while trying to tarnish or shatter every great American success as a triumph of evil capitalist white men over the proletariat. The only American ideals Moyers has held up for praise are the ideals of those who, because of our great Constitution and institions, roam the street condemning all the good American has done at home and abroad.

Moyers is nothing more than an unrepentant lefty who speaks the language of free speech while advocating the censoring of those who dare to disagree with him and his ilk. His interest was never the American people. In retirement, no doubt he will stray even further from the American interest. Journalism and a television watching nation will be better off without him.