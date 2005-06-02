We started birthing classes today. Next week is when I throw up and pass out -- they show the birthing movie.

But, I was a bit offended. Christy and I had to fill out a form. It had "Mother" and "Partner." Huh? There is no "partner" here. It is "Mother" and "Father," which I made sure to write in over that offensive word. I collectively blame us all for letting "partner" become acceptable. By God I didn't want to be there! But I should be there and was.

Allowing alternative parental lifestyles and child abandonment to become acceptable in society has doomed us.