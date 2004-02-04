La Shawn Barber's Corner says "Black Leaders" are joining up with PETA to fight KFC.

I have always wanted to know why the black population needs "black leaders." I know the response is because the white man is in charge, but really, who elected them or appointed them? They operate like the old Soviet Union. A group gets together and, through fear and intimidation, silences those with opposite views, then they run the show. No wonder so many of them, see e.g. Cornell West, have no problem with Communism. It's because black leaders modeled their enrollment procedures into the school of black leaders after them.

There are, like La Shawn, a large number who just don't want to play the black leader game. Good for them and the rest of us.