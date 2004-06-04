the evangelical outpost has a good post on black voting power and the fact that most black voters have traditional values more in line with the GOP than the Dems.

[A]s long as 90% of black voter side with the Democrats -- even when it goes against their best interests -- they can't take advantage of this latent political power. The entire political landscape would face a techtonic shift if the Democrat's were to realize that the "black vote" wasn't their party's birthright. By voting for Republicans, conservative black voters wouldn't only strengthen the GOP. They'd transform the entire process.