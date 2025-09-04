Jennifer Bendery is a reporter for the left wing site Huffington Post. Someone sent her a picture of two women dressed up in Handmaid Tale costumes engaging with National Guardsmen at Union Station in Washington, D.C. and this was Bendery’s reaction.

It “looks like a scene from the Handmaid’s Tale” because some cosplay women decided to dress up in costumes to talk to the National Guardsmen. How intimidating was the scene? This intimidating:

Just so intimidating. Their faces were not masked. The one man smiled and waved. Notice how the cosplayers are white. In the background are a number of black residents of Washington living life, unbothered by the National Guard. It’s the white women who are bothered.

It’s always the white women.

To Jennifer Bendery, a progressive white woman, it was dystopian.

This is your brain on BlueSky. Once Elon Musk bought Twitter, the tech left fled to Mastadon and the non-tech left fled to BlueSky, which has become a left wing echo chamber that is increasingly calling for violence against the President and the right.

On BlueSky, Donald Trump is an authoritarian who needs to be shot, but the British rounding up a comedian for mean tweets is just ridiculous, but understandable.

On BlueSky, the left, which aggressively blocks anyone outside their echo chamber, has become MSNBC in short form. There, everyone supports boys in girls’ sports. There are no criminals nor crime problems. Illegal aliens are all that stand between Americans and mass starvation because DoorDash won’t show up.

I have said I fear the right is entering an echo chamber of its own where it bullies dissenters into silence and then creates an affirming loop of bad policy decisions no one questions. But the right has nothing on BlueSky progressives.

Between MSNBC (outside of Morning Joe) insisting crime is not a problem and illegal aliens are all non-violent law abiding citizens of a kind and BlueSky progressives regurgitating the talking points, the left continues to alienate itself from the rest of Americans.

The online world is not the offline world. It may occasionally penetrate the offline world, but online is not reality for either side. There is, however more attachment to the online right and reality than the online left. The descent into the fever swamps of BlueSky leads to delusions about dictators and calls for violent overthrow of the government. Reporters’ brains on BlueSky see two women cosplaying at Union Station and conclude the Handmaid’s Tale is upon us, ignoring the black residents behind them safely living their lives unharassed by the National Guard.

Though I fear BlueSky is rapidly pushing the left towards a violent and deeply malcontended place, I think it remains a secret weapon for the right. It is there, at BlueSky, that Democrats affirm crime and criminals and illegal aliens and Venezuelan drug lords are good and Americans, the American government, and Christians are bad.