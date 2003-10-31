Bobby Jindal has opened up a good lead against Kathleen Blanco in the Louisiana Governor's race. If things hold, Republicans will keep Louisiana and pick up Mississippi and Kentucky. If that happens, Terry McAullife should be fired.

While the Kentucky race is getting all the notice because it has for so long been Democratic and appears about to turn, I still think the Louisiana race is the biggest news. For the first time ever, Louisiana has the chance to elect a real reformer AND one who is of Indian descent. That, in and of itself, is big news. Having an overwhelming Catholic, white/black state elect someone most of them view as a foreigner is fantastic. Bobby will get change and get it right!