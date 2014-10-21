Esquire has a big story for their November magazine on just how awful it is to be a congressman. “We’re in a living hell and don’t know how to get out,” the title declares. The congressmen who talk, many of them on background, reflect that sentiment. Just about everything in the article makes me happy.

Why is Congress such a living hell?

People in public life should take stuff back more often, apologize more, and correct course moreâ€”now that would be making a real statement, maybe even be a breath of fresh air for the public. But he would just be screwing himself, he goes on, because those guys at Heritage Action or Club for Growth or Americans for Prosperity or some other godd**n group with an Orwellian name that thrives off of division and exists to create conflict might primary him, drop $3 million on his head, and he would be dead. And the way his district is drawn, you can’t ever be conservative enough. He could get up at one of his town halls and say that the president is a transvestite Muslim from Mars and get a standing ovation. He wants to do the right thing and make a public stand for greater decency and civility in public life. But he can’t.

Got that? His district is drawn so conservative that he can’t be the soft-spoken, loving, caring Republican he really is. The hicks and rubes who elected him are bigots who hate the President, so he has to pretend to be publicly.

And if he doesn’t actually operate the way he claimed he was, those damn conservative groups will tell on him.

That’s the gist of the entire article. It is wonderful. It is another reason you should support Heritage Action, Club For Growth, Freedom Works, and other good groups holding the GOP accountable.

The article is an admission that members of congress lie to voters who they actually hold in great contempt. They want to go to Washington not to get it out of our lives, but to make it work as they see fit. And they resent like hell the accountability foisted on them by outside groups.

Here is the most interesting part to me. The article, reflecting the biases of both the author and the members of congress who went on record â€” including some Republicans â€” mostly tilt left of center. They spend the entire article decrying conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Ted Cruz

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard93% and groups like Heritage Action and Club for Growth.

In other words, it is all conservatives’ fault. Liberals have no share in the blame. Washington is bad because conservatives are holding their members of congress accountable. Put another way, conservatives are vastly more effective than liberals at holding members of congress accountable.

Honestly, to these Republicans who are bitching that their constituents are just too conservative, grow some testicular fortitude and campaign on who you really are. If the voters re-elect you, go for it. Otherwise, get the hell out of Congress and stop lying to voters.

That, ultimately, is what’s going on. Congressmen have been lying to get elected and they resent like hell that there are now groups able to expose their lies and record.

Boo Freaking Hoo.

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