Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Stenson's avatar
Brent Stenson
16hEdited

Being a husband and a dad is way more important than being on the radio. Good on you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
15h

Prayers for your wife and family.

Could you please differentiate between the old hippy boomers and the rest of us who are also boomers, but the ones with common sense and conservative values? I do hate being lumped in with the lefty loonies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture