For those who died to keep us free.

Lloyd Brown, the last known surviving World War I Navy veteran, died on Thursday in Charlotte Hall. He was 105.

His death, at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, was confirmed by his family and the United States Naval District in Washington. It came days after the death of the last known surviving American woman to serve in World War I, Charlotte L. Winters, 109.

Their deaths leave three known survivors who served in the Army, and a fourth who lives in Washington State but served in the Canadian Army, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.