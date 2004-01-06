The interesting thing about Gore and Bradley's nomination is that it leaves Clinton no where to go. Right now it appears that Dean is going to get the nominee. So, if Clinton endorses someone else, it will send a strong statement, but it will also make it clear where Clinton's support is. That will hack off a lot of the new activists and keep Dean's list locked up out of the clutches of the DNC.

If Clinton endorses Dean, he hacks off the other, more centrist candidates, whose help he will need to get Hillary into the Oval Office in 2008. Additionally, if Clinton comes out and endorses anyone, he will lose some of the varnish of the "senior statesman" role he is trying to build.

Look for Clinton to keep quiet, but, if Dean looks vulnerable, to start leaking word of Clinton's discontent with Dean.