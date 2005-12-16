Other organizations have bastardized the bowl series, but Georgia has always managed to hang on to the Peach Bowl. Sure, we started calling it the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, which was acceptable because CFA was forking over so much dough. But, this is unacceptable. The Chick-Fil-A Bowl is full of cow manure. And I don't think I can eat any more chicken with that.

Even Nokia has kept "sugar" in the Nokia Sugar Bowl. And we still have the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl, etc.

For a company so fundamentally linked with Georgia, it was really crummy of Chick-Fii-A to take the peach out of the Peach Bowl.