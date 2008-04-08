I wrote this post at RedState this morning urging the President to personally boycott China. As I say in the post

If American athletes want to compete in China, we wish them well and hope they crush their Chinese opponents under the heavy weight of many gold medals. But we call on the President of the United States of America to personally boycott Peking during the Olympics. His presence would serve as a propaganda tool for the regime just as assuredly the lack of his presence will be noticed by the freedom loving people of China suffering Peking's communist boot on the back of their necks.