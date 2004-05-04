PoliBlog is right that Cartoonist Du Jour, Ted Rall, should be avoided all togther. Check out this quote:

Rall, who risked his life in Afghanistan himself as a visiting cartoonist/writer after 9/11, told E&P: "The word 'hero' has been bandied about a lot to refer to anyone killed in Afghanistan or Iraq. But anyone who voluntarily goes to Afghanistan or Iraq [as a soldier] is fighting for an evil cause under an evil commander in chief."

Class Act.

I enjoy Men's Health magazine. It greatly annoyed me when the started putting Rall's comics in. Now it truly offends me. David Zinzenko (sp?) has done a great job with the magazine, but I don't want my money going to an organization that gives money to Rall.