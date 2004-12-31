I thought I would drop in and post this...tonight at midnight, Paraiba do Sul will honor Yassir Arafat and dedicate a lifesized statue to the man. Excerpt:

Moments before the clock rings in 2005, a fireworks and light show will serve as a backdrop to the unveiling of a life-sized statue of the Palestinian leader holding the traditional symbol of peace, the olive branch.

The 5-foot, 7-inch bronze statue will be part of an open-air memorial that includes a marble map of Palestine and a replica of the Palestinian flag, also in marble, Paraiba do Sul Mayor Rogerio Onofre said.

A statue? An olive branch?

Anyways, Happy New Year!

~Wes Roth