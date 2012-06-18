Reports are coming across the wire and lots of reporters on twitter saying Brett McGurk, the man Barack Obama chose to be Ambassador to Iraq, has withdrawn his nomination even though he cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

McGurk has been under fire lately for using his State Department email address to carry on an affair with a Wall Street Journal employee now in Iraq. There have also been persistent rumors about other conduct relating to McGurk in Iraq.

Lots of credit should go to the Washington Free Beacon for being fearless in its coverage of Brett McGurk.