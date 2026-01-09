Alpha News has the footage of the ICE agent who was, in fact, hit by Renee Good. Contrary to claims of the left and the media, she was not an innocent bystander. She was obstructing ICE agents and harassing them. She had, according to Homeland Security, been “stalking” ICE agents that day.

She is clearly turning her wheel to avoid the ICE agent. But as she accelerates, looking right at him, the car lurches forward, hitting the officer, who drops his phone. You can hear the thud of the impact. Even Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis is now confirming the officer has a hip injury, though he claims it could have been from closing a refrigerator door with his hip. Yeah.

Here is the video, which you may have to click through to see.