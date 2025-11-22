Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly christenot's avatar
Kelly christenot
just now

Chicken Sh&t finish your term you don’t have torun again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom H's avatar
Tom H
1m

She’s up to something. A candidacy for governor?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture