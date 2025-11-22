Marjorie Taylor Greene is announcing she is quitting Congress.

According to the Congresswoman, she does not want to endure hateful primary attacks and does not want her district to get hurt. She will resign on January 5, 2026.

According to senior Republicans in Congress, she won’t resign until then because her federal pension will vest on January 3, 2026, but they are very happy with her departure.

It will trigger a special election in Georgia.