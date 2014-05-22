Tea party folks in Mississippi are being rounded up for being freaking idiots. My great regret is that we do not publicly flog people anymore because these people deserve it.

But as much as the NRSC might hype this story, they will overlook one big detail:

Michael Guest, the district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told Simmons that he doesn’t believe anyone with the McDaniel campaign is involved.

There you have it. But way to go tea party types for largely sabotaging a campaign you support.

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