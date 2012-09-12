BREAKING: US Ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, Killed
The United States Ambassador to Libya has been killed according to Reuters and other news services. The violence in Benghazi is chaotic right now, but a Libyan official claims the Ambassador and three other Embassy staffers have been killed. Reuters ha...
The United States Ambassador to Libya has been killed according to Reuters and other news services. The violence in Benghazi is chaotic right now, but a Libyan official claims the Ambassador and three other Embassy staffers have been killed. Reuters has more information on the report and the violence.