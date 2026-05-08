Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Brent Stenson's avatar
Brent Stenson
3h

As a Virginia resident that’s the best news yet.

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Glen Franklin Koontz's avatar
Glen Franklin Koontz
3h

The legal issues were quite clear. It is very sad that 3 of the 7 Justices voted to uphold the referendum.

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