BREAKING: Virginia Supreme Court Kills Redistricting
Sorry to inundate you with emails, but this just happened.
The Virginia Supreme Court just ruled that the Democrats’ redistricting plan in Virginia is unconstitutional because the Democrats failed to follow the proper procedure.
The map will revert to the 6 Democrat / 5 Republican seat split, though, in the current political environment, two to three of the Republican seats in the present map remain very vulnerable to flipping to the Democrats.
As a Virginia resident that’s the best news yet.
The legal issues were quite clear. It is very sad that 3 of the 7 Justices voted to uphold the referendum.