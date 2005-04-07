After much protestation, including from these parts, that the GOP memo about Terri Schiavo was either a grassroots activist trying to be helpful or a Democrat dirty trick, it turns out it was neither.

Brian H. Darling, counsel for Senator Mel Martinez, wrote the memo and, upon admitting it promptly had his resignation accepted.

Martinez, himself not to bright, handed the memo to Tom Harkin, thinking it would be helpful to Harkin -- a generally partisan fellow. Mr. Darling should probably find a nice quiet place in Siberia to live for a while.