This is a great idea.

Under attack for Georgia's new voter ID law, state officials are putting a bus on the road to issue photo identification cards to low-income people.

The bus will roll Sept. 1, with the goal of helping Georgians meet the requirement that voters show photo identification at the polls %u2014 and defusing criticism that the law will disenfranchise the poor, elderly and minorities. Georgians who haven't previously had a valid driver's license or state identification card can obtain a free ID card if they sign a form saying they can't afford the $20 fee.